URI graduate Cyril Langevine waiting for what’s next

KINGSTON, RI (WPRI) – Recent URI basketball big man Cyril Langevine had quite the career in Keaney blue. Prior to COVID-19 shutting down the Rams season at the Atlantic-10 tournament, Langevine had passed the one-thousand point mark and was making a run at one-thousand rebounds.

“Obviously I wanted to finish my career with a bang and chase a championship but COVID took everything. But everything happens for a reason and I”m going to continue to grow and follow my dream,” said Langevine.

Langevine’s senoir class won 90 games over their four years in Kingston which is the second best in program history. The group won an Atlantic-10 tournament title and appeared in two NCAA Tournaments.

“It made me who I am today. It brought the best out of me on and off the court and showed me how to be a leader,” Langevine state.

So what’s next? Langevine already had contact with NBA teams ahead of the NBA Draft in October but without a summer league, going overseas seems more realistic.

“For me obviously going to play basketball for the rest of my life and right now everything is slow so I just have to be patient.”