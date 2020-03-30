URI gets three transfers including Mitchell twins and Malik Martin

NEWARK, NJ – DECEMBER 19: Makhel Mitchell #22 of the Maryland Terrapins blocks a shot by Jared Rhoden #14 of the Seton Hall Pirates during the first half of a college basketball game at Prudential Center on December 19, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. Seton Hall defeated Maryland 52-48. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Just as you thought everyone was leaving the URI basketball program, now everyone is entering in. Such is life in college basketball with transferring becoming rampant throughout the sport.

David Cox received commitments from three transfers on Monday, including a set of twins from Maryland and the brother of a former Rams legend, coming from University of Charlotte.

Makhi and Makhel Mitchell posted on instagram that they are coming to Kingston. The twins picked URI over the likes of Georgetown and PC.

Charlotte transfer Malik Martin, the younger brother of former Rams star Hassan Martin, is also coming to Kingston. He made the announcement on his social media on Monday. The three transfers along with commit Abou Ousmane fills three roster spots for David Cox, with one spot still remaining.

Whether or not the transfer can play for the Rams right away depends on if the NCAA approves its news one-time transfer policy. If not, the Mitchell twins would be eligible for second semester for the 2020-2021 season. They have three years of eligibility left.

Martin has two years of eligibility left.