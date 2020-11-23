URI gets schedule upgrade at Mohegan Sun

Sometimes in life it helps to be at the right place at the right time. The URI Men’s basketball team was en route to Mohegan Sun Monday evening–their home for the next week for their first four games of the season–when they were finalizing a big upgrade to their schedule.

The Rams will slide into the place of Baylor for the Empire Classic and play Arizona State followed by Villanova or Boston College. Instead of playing Stephen F. Austin and Towson, the Rams will get big time opponents that will surely help their strength of schedule.

URI will still play their weekend games against South Florida and San Francisco as part of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Classic.