URI football season cut short due to COVID-19 cases

College Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The University of Rhode Island’s football program has entered a shutdown after multiple members tested positive for the coronavirus, effectively ending the team’s season.

The Rams were set to host Maine on Saturday before wrapping up their regular season at Stony Brook the following week.

Due to the positive cases, all team activities must stop for 10 days, and according to a news release from URI, “there is not enough time to complete an acclimation period and be ready to play either game.”

URI will end the abbreviated spring season with a record of 2-1.

Providence

