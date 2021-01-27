URI football prepping for for start of delayed season during winter

The Rhode Island football team will begin practice this week in the midst of a New England winter. But any season, even if it was delayed due to COVID-19 is a welcomed site in Kingston.
The Rams open their season in late February at Bryant.
by: Yianni Kourakis
