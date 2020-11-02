URI football halts activity after two positive COVID-19 tests

KINGSTON, RI (WPRI) – The University of Rhode Island football team has halted all activity for two weeks after a player and staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The entire team, including players and coaches are now in the midst of a two week quarantine. The Rams were practicing under strict guidelines in accordance with the school’s health services.

“Our highest priority is the health and well-being of the student-athletes, everyone associated with our programs and the overall campus community,” Director of Athletics Thorr Bjorn said. “We will take an abundance of caution in effort to limit the possibility of spread.”

URI’s traditional fall season was pushed to the spring. Rhody opens up their season February 27th at Bryant.