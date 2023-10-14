SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — URI came up just short on Saturday, falling to Richmond by a final of 24-17, as the Rams fall to 4-3 on the season.

Kasim Hill threw for 367 yards, with a touchdown and interception added to his line. He connected with eight different receivers, Kahtero Summers leading the team with 82 receiving yards.

Richmond’s Nick DeGennaro was a thorn in the Rams’ side, as he had six receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns.

The Rams hit the road to take on Albany next week.