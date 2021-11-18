URI football eyeing FCS playoff berth for first time since 1985

KINGSTON (WPRI) – The historic 2021 season for URI football could become even more historic this weekend. For the first time since 2001, Rhode Island football has seven wins. Come Saturday at 2 p.m. the Rams could clinch their first FCS Playoff berth in 36 years.

A win at Elon in the regular season finale would give Rhody an 8-3 mark overall and 5-3 in CAA play. Since it began play in 2007, CAA football has had 49 teams win 8 games in the regular season. Only Richmond in 2008 did not make the FCS playoffs.

“We have to go out and play physical, they know that. We have to go out and execute, they know that. They have to hold onto the football, they know that,” head coach Jim Fleming said.

“I’m visualizing a very ecstatic locker room down there at Elon.”

The Rams will ultimately learn their fate during the selection show which is scheduled for Sunday afternoon.