URI falls to Western Kentucky in non conference finale, 68-65

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — — Josh Anderson scored 15 points and Taveion made two free throws with five seconds left and Western Kentucky held off Rhode Island 68-65 on Sunday.

Rhode Island trailed by 11 with 12:51 to play but went on a 15-3 run to take a 52-51 lead with 7:21 to go. Western Kentucky was up five with 1 1/2 minutes remaining but Fatts Russell made three free throws and a layup to tie the game with 47 seconds to go.

Charles Bassey put the Hilltoppers back on top with a layup and after Jalen Carey made just one of two free throws, Hollingsworth sealed it. The Rams couldn’t get off a final shot.

Hollingsworth had 14 points and seven rebounds for Western Kentucky (5-2) and Bassey added 13 points, nine rebounds and five blocks.

D.J. Johnson had 16 points for the Rams (3-4) and Russell added 14 points.

