Kingston, RI (WPRI) – Freshman Ishmael Leggett had a career night scoring 17 points filling in for Rhode Island’s all-conference player Fatts Russell but he missed the first free throw of a one-and-one with 1.0 second to play and the VCU Rams held on for a 63-62 road victory at the Ryan Center.

VCU’s Nah’Shon Hyland hit a 3-pointer with 5.0 seconds to play to give the visiting Rams the lead.

VCU hadn’t won at the Ryan Center in eight years.