AMHERST, MA (WPRI) – The Rhode Island Rams had a couple of chances to win at UMass in OT but ultimately could not come away with the win.

Antwan Walker missed a layup as time expired as the Minutemen held on for the 80-78 win. The previous Rhody possession, Jeremy Sheppard committed one of the Rams 20 turnovers in the game.

URI was led by Makhel Mitchell’s 23 points. UMass was led by Ronnie Degray’s 18 points.