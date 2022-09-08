(WPRI) – Nationally ranked URI football will travel to Smithfield on Saturday night to face an improved Bryant Bulldog squad.

The 22nd ranked Rams knocked off Stony Brook on the road in the season opener on Sept. 1. Tied at 14 at the half, Rhody’s defense pitched a second half shutout as the team cruised to a 35-14 conference win.

On the same night, the Bulldogs had multiple chances to secure the program’s first victory over an FBS opponent. Instead, the Bulldogs coughed up a 16-0 lead, a late lead in the fourth quarter and an advantage in overtime in a heartbreaking 38-37 loss at Florida International.

Kickoff at Bierne Stadium is scheduled for 6 p.m.