PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An intrastate football rivalry will be renewed for the 41st time this coming weekend.

The University of Rhode Island and Brown University will play in the annual Governor’s Cup at noon Saturday at Richard Gouse Field at Brown Stadium.

“Rhode Island has a great deal of tradition and this is one of them,” Gov. Dan McKee said. “To be one of many governors that have been able to participate in this is an honor.”

URI leads the series 21-19 since it started back in 1981.

McKee held a kickoff event on Thursday with the teams’ coaches and captains.