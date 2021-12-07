URI bounces back with win over Sacred Heart

KINGSTON (WPRI) – After a loss to Providence College on Saturday, URI bounced back with a win over Sacred Heart at home on Tuesday. The Rams defeated the Pioneers 72-62.

Sacred Heart took an early lead thanks to Tyler Thomas’ game-high 30 points. The Rams defense struggled in the first half, only holding the lead for 35 seconds. URI trailed by two at halftime.

The Rams gained control in the second half. Mahkel Mitchell finished with 14 points in the win.

URI heads to Wisconsin next Monday to face Milwaukee.