It was deja vu for the Rhode Island Rams playing at Duquesne. For the second time in three years the Rams blew a big lead on the road. This time a 17-point first half lead was wiped out as Rhody fell to the Duke, 71-69.

Fatts Russell had a chance to tie the game in the closing seconds and D.J. Johnson had a chance to win it with a three-pointer at the buzzer but neither shot fell as the Rams returned to Kingston with a 7-8 record on the season.