Tyrese Martin the latest URI transfer David Cox is dealing with

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 15: Tyrese Martin #4 and Jeff Dowtin #11 of the Rhode Island Rams celebrate against the Virginia Commonwealth Rams during their Atlantic 10 basketball tournament quarterfinal game at Barclays Center on March 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Kingston, RI (WPRI) – David Cox is dealing with his second transfer in the last week but this one really hurts. Tyrese Martin, a highly recruited sophomore announced on social media Wednesday he is leaving the program and entering his name in the transfer portal.

“My decision has nothing to do with the team or coach Cox, that’s family. I’m just doing what I feel is best for me,” Martin wrote.

Martin is the tenth player in the last two years to transfer from Kingston.

“It definitely wasn’t a long time coming, it started once the guys went home for the pandemic,” Coach Cox said via telephone.

Cox noted that Martin leaving campus made it tough to “re-recruit” him to URI, something that mid-major programs have to do to keep the big name programs away.

Martin was going to be the Rams second best player next year. Cox said the string of players to leave, which includes Mekhi Long last week, doesn’t point to a bad culture in Kingston as much as the landscape in the sport.

“The culture is strong, relationships with these guys are strong,” Cox said.

And as Cox and his staff look to fill out the roster for next season, he also needs to make sure Fatts Russell is not the next player out of the door.

“I anticipate him coming back, with that being said, it’s in the forefront of our minds at all times.”





