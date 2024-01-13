KINGSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The University of Rhode Island men’s basketball team remains undefeated in conference play after beating the University of Massachusetts 89-77.

Leading the Rams to victory was Jaden House and David Green. Both players had there best offensive games of the season.

House had a season high 29 points and added on 6 rebounds. Green followed close behind with a season high 24 points and 5 rebounds.

Freshman Cam Estevez also was in double digit scoring with 16 points.

The Rams dominated the Minutemen in shooting, specifically from beyond the arch. Head Coach Archie Miller said that this shooting, was the reason they won the game.

“When you shoot the way we shot, 14 made threes, we were very good from the free throw line for the most part all game and we were able to handle the ball pretty well for most of the game….Offensively, we won that game.” Miller said.

URI looks to add to their four game winning streak on Wednesday when they go on the road to face St. Bonaventure.