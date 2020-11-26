Tabbs’ double-double helps BC beat Rhode Island 69-64

Boston College’s Rich Kelly, left, and CJ Felder celebrate during the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Rhode Island, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Wynston Tabbs had his first career double-double, Steffon Mitchell added 15 points and eight rebounds, and Boston College beat Rhode Island 69-64 at the 2K Empire Classic.

Tabbs, a 6-foot-2 guard who missed all of last season (knee) after averaging 13.9 points as a freshman in 2018-19, finished with 16 points and a career-high 10 rebounds.

Rich Kelly — a graduate transfer from Quinnipiac — scored all of his 11 points in the second half for BC (1-1).

Fatts Russell led Rhode Island (1-1) with 23 points.

The Rams made just 3 of 18 from 3-point range and 9-of-18 free throws.