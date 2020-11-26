Tabbs’ double-double helps BC beat Rhode Island 69-64

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Wynston Tabbs had his first career double-double, Steffon Mitchell added 15 points and eight rebounds, and Boston College beat Rhode Island 69-64 at the 2K Empire Classic.
Tabbs, a 6-foot-2 guard who missed all of last season (knee) after averaging 13.9 points as a freshman in 2018-19, finished with 16 points and a career-high 10 rebounds.
Rich Kelly — a graduate transfer from Quinnipiac — scored all of his 11 points in the second half for BC (1-1).
Fatts Russell led Rhode Island (1-1) with 23 points.
The Rams made just 3 of 18 from 3-point range and 9-of-18 free throws.