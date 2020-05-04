Live Now
Status of college soccer season still in the air for Gareth Elliott and URI amid pandemic

URI men’s soccer coach Gareth Elliott is adjusting to a new normal during the pandemic. After two straight banner seasons, winning the Atlantic 10 Tournament and advancing to the NCAA Tournament, the upcoming season for the Rams remains in limbo.

