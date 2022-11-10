PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Colgate forward and South Kingstown native Keegan Records put up 23 points to lead the Raiders past Brown 77-68 in the Bears’ home opener.

Brown’s home opener against NCAA Tournament regular Colgate.



Former @SKHSRI_Rebels and @SASRIAthletics standout Keegan Records makes a homecoming. And promptly scores the first two Raider buckets.



Highlights & hear from Records tonight @wpri12. @CoachMikeHart pic.twitter.com/Uk1LN9YZqX — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) November 11, 2022

It was a homecoming for Records – a graduate of St. Andrew’s School in Barrington – who said he had 40 to 50 friends and family members in the crowd at the Pizzitola Sports Center Thursday night.

Postgame from Keegan Records (@KeeganRecords) on his career night back home. pic.twitter.com/7zI1z1sjDL — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) November 11, 2022

Sophomore forward Nana Owusu-Anane led four Bears in double figures with 13 points in the loss.

Brown (0-2) hits the road again on Sunday to face Loyola University in Maryland.