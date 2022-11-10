PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Colgate forward and South Kingstown native Keegan Records put up 23 points to lead the Raiders past Brown 77-68 in the Bears’ home opener.
It was a homecoming for Records – a graduate of St. Andrew’s School in Barrington – who said he had 40 to 50 friends and family members in the crowd at the Pizzitola Sports Center Thursday night.
Sophomore forward Nana Owusu-Anane led four Bears in double figures with 13 points in the loss.
Brown (0-2) hits the road again on Sunday to face Loyola University in Maryland.