PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence College Friars and Bryant Bulldogs are eagerly awaiting to find out who they’ll be playing in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Despite getting knocked out of the Big East Tournament by Creighton on Saturday, the Friars are a lock for an at-large bid with a 25-5 record and the program’s first regular season title on their resume.

As for the Bulldogs, they secured an automatic bid last week by winning their first NEC championship.

Bryant is hosting a watch party for the selection show at the Chace Athletic Center beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The selection show airs at 6 p.m. on WPRI 12.

12 Sports will bring you in-depth coverage and analysis both on air and online, and don’t miss our one-on-one with PC head coach Ed Cooley at 10:30 p.m. on FOX Providence.