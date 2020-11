(AP) -- Fatts Russell scored 15 points as Rhode Island topped South Florida 84-68 at Bubbleville at the Mohegan Sun Resort. Jalen Carey had 12 points for Rhode Island.

Makhel Mitchell added 11 points and four blocks. Jeremy Sheppard had 11 points. Mitchell scored on a drive, a jumper and dunked as the Rams built double-digit leads early before leading 36-20 at the half. The Rams maintained a double-digit lead throughout the second half. David Collins had 16 points for the Bulls.