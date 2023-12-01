PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s an in-state rivalry weekend for men’s college basketball in Rhode Island.

All four Division I programs will be playing, with the Brown Bears taking on the Bryant Bulldogs on Friday, followed by the storied showdown between the Providence College Friars and University of Rhode Island Rams on Saturday.

Bryant vs. Brown

Friday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m.

Pizzitola Center in Providence

This is the 15th meeting between the Bulldogs and the Bears. Brown has won seven of the last eight matchups and holds an 11-3 record in the overall series.

The Bears won last year’s game 72-60 in Smithfield, however, the Bulldogs came out on top 65-59 in their last meeting in Providence two years ago.

Bryant is 4-4 on the season, while Brown has a 2-6 record.

Both teams will begin conference play in January, with Bryant taking on UMBC on Jan. 6 and Brown hosting Yale on Jan. 9.

Leading the Bears will be Kino Lilly Jr. The junior had a strong performance last year, earning All-Ivy First Team, and is currently pacing the team in scoring with 20 points per game.

For Bryant, Sherif Gross-Bullock is leading his team averaging just below 19 points per game and Earl Timberlake is leading the defense with 9 rebounds per game.

The Bulldogs pulled off a major upset on the road earlier in the month against number 10, Florida Atlantic University 61-52.

The Bears are heading back from the Bahamas after the Baha Mar Hoops Nassau Championship. They were able to secure one win against Kansas City in overtime, 93-83.

PC vs. URI

Saturday, Dec. 2, at 7:30 p.m.

The Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence

The Friars and the Rams will go head-to-head for the 133rd time this weekend. The longstanding series is 76-56 in favor of Providence, with the Friars winning 10 of the past 12 meetings.

The Rams released Thursday that a major transfer, David Green, was denied an eligibility waiver from the NCAA to play in the 2023-24 season.

Even with that news, Rhode Island has three athletes averaging double digit scoring for the season, leading is Zen Montgomery with nearly 16 points per game.

New Head Coach of the Friars, Kim English has already secured six wins this season are undefeated at home. Bryce Hopkins is leading his team in multiple aspects of the game with just above 16 points and 9 rebounds.

And get this, both teams are averaging 76.3 points per game.

PC is 6-1 in non-conference play, with their first Big East matchup against Marquette scheduled for Dec. 19.

URI is 5-2 on the season so far, with Atlantic 10 action set to begin Jan. 3 as the Rams host Saint Joseph’s.