PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – For the second straight season, the Rhode Island College women’s basketball program is back in the NCAA Tournament. The Anchorwomen defeated Eastern Connecticut State on Saturday, 61-52, to win their third straight Little East Conference championship. RIC is 24-3 overall and will face Rowan College (NJ) on Friday in the first round.
RIC women’s basketball back in Big Dance for 2nd straight year
