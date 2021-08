BALTIMORE, MD – OCTOBER 09: Will Blackmon #41 of the Washington Redskins celebrates a win after a football game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 9, 2016 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

(WPRI) – Rhode Island native and NFL veteran Will Blackmon will be part of the Boston College Varsity Club Athletic Hall of Fame fall class of 2021.

Blackmon played for Boston College from 2002 to 2005. Before that he was

The free safety and return specialist was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 2006. He played 12 seasons in the league, including a Super Bowl XLVI victory as a member of the New York Giants.

The induction ceremony is scheduled for November 19.