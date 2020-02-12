Rhody’s win streak comes to an end at #6 Dayton, 81-67





DAYTON, Ohio (AP) –Obi Toppin scored 22 points and led an opening 17-point spurt as No. 6 Dayton surged to an 81-67 victory over Rhode Island, dominating a match-up of the Toppin brothers and the Atlantic 10’s top teams.

Both teams brought double-digit winning streaks into a chippy game that included seven technical fouls. Dayton got the better of it in every way, winning its 13th in a row. Toppin had a double-double with 10 rebounds. Fatts Russell had 19 points for Rhode Island, which had a 10-game winning streak snapped.







