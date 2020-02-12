Rhody’s win streak comes to an end at #6 Dayton, 81-67

College Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:


DAYTON, Ohio (AP) –Obi Toppin scored 22 points and led an opening 17-point spurt as No. 6 Dayton surged to an 81-67 victory over Rhode Island, dominating a match-up of the Toppin brothers and the Atlantic 10’s top teams.

Both teams brought double-digit winning streaks into a chippy game that included seven technical fouls. Dayton got the better of it in every way, winning its 13th in a row. Toppin had a double-double with 10 rebounds. Fatts Russell had 19 points for Rhode Island, which had a 10-game winning streak snapped.



Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

The Big Game: 49ers vs. Chiefs

More The Big Game
doleslogo

Veteran sports anchor Jack Doles hosts our weekly digital show Big Game Bound Thursdays at 1 p.m. ET. Each week, we spotlight the biggest storylines and games across the NFL utilizing our embedded reporters covering teams across the country. As always, we're keeping an eye on who might be headed to the Big Game in Miami!


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com