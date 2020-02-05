1  of  3
Rhody wins ninth in a row, 73-67 over UMass

South Kingstown, RI (WPRI) – The Rhode Island Rams won their 9th game in a row Tuesday taking care of UMass, 73-67 in a game that included a post game scuffle and a milestone achievement for Cyril Langevine, who notched his 1-thousandth career point.

