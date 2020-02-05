Rhody wins ninth in a row, 73-67 over UMass

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) --Luwane Pipkins had a season-high 22 points and made six free throws in the final minute to help Providence hold on for a 65-61 victory over No. 16 Butler. The Friars beat a ranked team for the first time since March 2018 and beat a ranked team on the road for the first time in nearly three years. Butler only led once in the second half. The Bulldogs have lost two of their last three home games. Kamar Baldwin finished with 14 points to lead Butler.