Rhody wins ninth in a row, 73-67 over UMass

South Kingstown, RI (WPRI) – The Rhode Island Rams won their 9th game in a row Tuesday taking care of UMass, 73-67 in a game that included a post game scuffle and a milestone achievement for Cyril Langevine, who notched his 1-thousandth career point.
The Big Game: 49ers vs. Chiefs
Veteran sports anchor Jack Doles hosts our weekly digital show Big Game Bound Thursdays at 1 p.m. ET. Each week, we spotlight the biggest storylines and games across the NFL utilizing our embedded reporters covering teams across the country. As always, we're keeping an eye on who might be headed to the Big Game in Miami!
