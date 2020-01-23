Rhody tops Duquesne, 77-55

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) –Fatts Russell had 23 points as Rhode Island routed Duquesne 77-55. Jeff Dowtin had 17 points for Rhode Island, which earned its fifth straight win. Tyrese Martin added 13 points and 11 rebounds and Cyril Langevine had five assists.

Marcus Weathers had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Dukes, whose five-game win streak came to an end. Michael Hughes, ranked third nationally in blocked shots, had three blocks and Maceo Austin had 10 rebounds. Sincere Carry, who was second on the Dukes in scoring heading into the contest with 11 points per game, was held to three points.

