Rhody looks ahead to St. Joe’s matchup

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVLA/WGMB) — Watch the "Road to the National Championship" pregame show right here at 1 p.m. CT.

The top-ranked LSU Tigers will face off against No. 3 Clemson for the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship at 7 p.m. CT tonight in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.