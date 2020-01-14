Rhody looks ahead to St. Joe’s matchup

Kingston, RI (WPRI) – The Rhode Island Rams are feeling good following that big road win over VCU on Saturday but they are far from content ahead of their matchup with St. Joseph’s.
Veteran sports anchor Jack Doles hosts our weekly digital show Big Game Bound Thursdays at 1 p.m. ET. Each week, we spotlight the biggest storylines and games across the NFL utilizing our embedded reporters covering teams across the country. As always, we're keeping an eye on who might be headed to the Big Game in Miami!
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds