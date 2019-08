Kingston, RI (WPRI) – The URI program has a face lift thanks to a $4 million dollar upgrade to Meade Stadium. After a couple of big donations the team will now have brand new field turf and lights.

Rhody will debut the new-look Meade on Saturday September 7th against Delaware. This comes after Rhody’s first winning season on the field in 17 years. The Rams are poised to finish towards the top of the CAA again.