Rhody basketball scrimmage open to the public next Saturday

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The University of Rhode Island men’s basketball team will open up the 2021-22 season with a Blue & White intra-squad scrimmage on Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Ryan Center.

The 11 a.m. scrimmage is free to the public, giving fans a sneak peek at the team prior to their first exhibition game against Johnson and Wales on Thursday, Nov. 4.

The Ryan Center asks that fans adhere to the health guidelines set by the state and URI, which include wearing a mask while inside.

Doors for the scrimmage will open at 10:30 a.m. and patrons are encouraged to park in the Mackal or Keaney lots.

For those sticking around for the URI-Delaware football game at 1 p.m., tailgating is available in the Plains Road lot for $15.

Tickets are still available for the football game. They start at $15 and can be purchased online.