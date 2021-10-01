Rhody basketball scrimmage open to the public next Saturday

College Sports

by: Leah Crowley

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The University of Rhode Island men’s basketball team will open up the 2021-22 season with a Blue & White intra-squad scrimmage on Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Ryan Center.

The 11 a.m. scrimmage is free to the public, giving fans a sneak peek at the team prior to their first exhibition game against Johnson and Wales on Thursday, Nov. 4.

The Ryan Center asks that fans adhere to the health guidelines set by the state and URI, which include wearing a mask while inside.

Doors for the scrimmage will open at 10:30 a.m. and patrons are encouraged to park in the Mackal or Keaney lots.

For those sticking around for the URI-Delaware football game at 1 p.m., tailgating is available in the Plains Road lot for $15.

Tickets are still available for the football game. They start at $15 and can be purchased online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM: Craig Sculos V.P. Bally's Twin River Resort Casino

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community