WASHINGTON, D.C. (WPRI) – No. 11 Rhode Island blew a 15-point lead in the second round of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament, falling to No. 6 Richmond 64-59 Thursday night.
Richmond defeated URI during the season in similar fashion.
Malik Martin tied a career high with 20 points and nine rebounds. Makhi Mitchell added 13 points and eight rebounds.
Grant Golden had 19 points and Tyler Burton added a double-double, 12 points and 11 rebounds, for Richmond. Jacob Gilyard added 10 points, including the game-tying three-pointer.
The Spiders won despite a season-low 21 points in the first half. Richmond advances to play No. 3 seed VCU in the quarterfinals on Friday.
Rams head coach David Cox was asked about his future after the game.