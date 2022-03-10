WASHINGTON, D.C. (WPRI) – No. 11 Rhode Island blew a 15-point lead in the second round of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament, falling to No. 6 Richmond 64-59 Thursday night.

Richmond defeated URI during the season in similar fashion.

Malik Martin tied a career high with 20 points and nine rebounds. Makhi Mitchell added 13 points and eight rebounds.

Year No. 4 under David Cox comes to an end.



Second straight 2nd round exit in the #A10 tourney. 64-59 loss to Richmond.



Both losses to Spiders this year Rhody blew a 15p lead. Tonight it was with 15 mins left. Final record: 15-16, 5-12 @wpri12 — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) March 11, 2022

Grant Golden had 19 points and Tyler Burton added a double-double, 12 points and 11 rebounds, for Richmond. Jacob Gilyard added 10 points, including the game-tying three-pointer.

The Spiders won despite a season-low 21 points in the first half. Richmond advances to play No. 3 seed VCU in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Rams head coach David Cox was asked about his future after the game.