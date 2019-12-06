Respect is mutual for Ed Cooley, David Cox

Friday night’s game between URI and PC will be the second meeting between head coaches David Cox and Ed Cooley. Cox, in his second year at the helm in Kingston and says that he looked up to Cooley as an African American head coach coming up the ranks.

“As an aspiring future African American head coach, looking up to Ed when he was at Fairfield he did a spectacular job. I knew his story,” said Cox.”

Cooley credits former URI head coach Al Skinner as paving the way. Skinner hired Cooley as an assistant in the late ’90s.

“To have two African American coaches in the state of Rhode Island. If you told me that 25 years ago, I’d say you were a liar,” Cooley said.

