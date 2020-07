According to FOX Sports, the CAA conference, which includes the University of Rhode Island, won’t have a league schedule in football in 2020.

The Ivy League already canceled their league schedule as leagues around the country continue to gauge the safety of playing football during a pandemic.

URI went 2-10 (0-8) in the CAA last year following a very successful 2018 campaign.

URI has not responded to a request for confirmation of the report.