Report: Bryant baseball coach Steve Owens to take Rutgers job

SMITHFIELD, RI (WPRI) – Is the Steve Owens era in Smithfield over? According to D1Baseball.com, the longtime Bryant baseball head coach is leaving to take the Rutgers job. When reached by phone, a Bryant spokesperson had no comment.

Owens had tremendous success with Bryant in his 9 years at the helm. The Bulldogs won 8 straight NEC regular season crowns and went to the NCAA Tournament 3 times in that span. A 4-time NEC Coach of the Year, Owens will try to lead a Rutgers program to prominence playing in the Big 10.

