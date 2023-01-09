KINGSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island men’s basketball is still in search of its first road win of the season.

It’s been almost a year since the Rams won a game on the road. Their last win came on Jan. 15, 2022, in an 81-68 victory at UMass. Rhody has come up just short in their last two opportunities. On New Years Eve, they lost a six-point lead in their conference opener at Duquesne and last Saturday, when the Rams blew an 11-point first-half lead to fall in OT at La Salle.

“It’s about doing a much better job coming into Wednesday more ready to play,” URI men’s basketball coach Archie Miller said Monday. “I thought we were more ready defensively to play against Fordham, especially to start the game. I felt at La Salle our energy level was really low.”

“Late in the game, like those second-chance rebounds,” redshirt freshman Brandon Weston said. “Little turnovers and stuff like that really impacts the game.”

The Rams welcome St. Bonaventure to the Ryan Center Wednesday. Like the Rams, the Bonnies are 0-5 on the road this season and are in the midst of a rebuild after experiencing success the last few seasons.