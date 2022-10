PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Providence College defeated Assumption 106-69 on Saturday afternoon in a preseason scrimmage at the AMP.

Highlights and reaction tonight at 6, 10, 11!

The Friars are coming off their best season in over two decades, making it to the Sweet Sixteen.

"I've seen improvement which I'm proud of. We're gonna need electricity back in our building (against Rider)."

PC opens its season on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at home against Rider.