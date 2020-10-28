Providence picked third in Big East; Duke, Watson get preseason honors

ANAHEIM, CA – DECEMBER 01: Head coach Ed Cooley of the Providence Friars looks on in the second half of the game against the Pepperdine Waves during the Wooden Legacy at the Anaheim Convention Center at on December 1, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

The Providence College basketball team was picked to finish third in the Big East Conference, the league announced Wednesday during the league’s virtual media day.

“It’s nice to be recognized early but the proof is where you finish,” Ed Cooley, entering his 10th season said about the honor.

Friars junior guard David Duke was picked to the first-team and senior center Nate Watson was picked to the second team.

Providence was also able to release the first portion of its schedule. The team will begin it’s 2020-2021 season hosting Fairfield on November 25th at Alumni Hall on campus. The team will then travel to Asheville, NC for the Maui Classic before returning to Providence for a game with Fairleigh Dickinson.

The Friars begin Big East play at home December 12th against Xavier. They will play four Big East games prior to the end of the calendar year including a home tilt against Dan Hurley and UConn, who is returning to the league it was a founding member of. The remainder of the schedule will be released at a later time.

PC also received good news with Syracuse transfer and New Bedford native Brycen Goodine getting his transfer waiver approved. He’s eligible to play immediately.

2020-21 Schedule



November

25 FAIRFIELD

30 vs. Indiana^



December

1 vs. Texas/Davidson^

2 vs. TBD^

5 FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON

9 at TCU(BIG EAST-Big 12 Battle)

12 XAVIER*

17 CONNECTICUT*

20 at Seton Hall*

23 at Butler*

* – BIG EAST Game

^ – Maui Invitational (Asheville, N.C.)

HOME GAMES IN BOLD CAPS