Providence loses at #10 Seton Hall, 73-64

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) –Romaro Gill matched his career high with 17 points to make up for a rare sub-par game by Myles Powell and No. 10 Seton Hall outlasted Providence 73-64 on Wednesday night for its ninth straight victory . Jared Rhoden added 15 points and eight rebounds to help the Pirates improve to 15-4 overall and 7-0 in the Big East, their best start in the league. Powell, who was averaging 22.4 points, finished with 14.

Seton Hall shot 58% from the field in matching its longest winning streak since 2002-03. Alpha Diallo had 13 points and eight rebounds for Providence. Nate Watson added 10 points.