Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Providence knocks off #21 Creighton, 73-56

College Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) –A.J. Reeves set season highs with 22 points and six 3-pointers, and Providence pulled away from No. 21 Creighton for a 73-56 win. Providence defeated a ranked foe for a second straight game after topping No. 16 Butler on the road Saturday. Alpha Diallo, limited to bench duty against the Bulldogs amid a two-game slump, bounced back with 14 points and six rebounds. Ty-Shone Alexander led Creighton with 15 points but was just 5 of 15 from the field. Christian Bishop and Damien Jefferson each had 13 points.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

The Big Game: 49ers vs. Chiefs

More The Big Game
doleslogo

Veteran sports anchor Jack Doles hosts our weekly digital show Big Game Bound Thursdays at 1 p.m. ET. Each week, we spotlight the biggest storylines and games across the NFL utilizing our embedded reporters covering teams across the country. As always, we're keeping an eye on who might be headed to the Big Game in Miami!


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com