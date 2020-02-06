Providence knocks off #21 Creighton, 73-56

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) –A.J. Reeves set season highs with 22 points and six 3-pointers, and Providence pulled away from No. 21 Creighton for a 73-56 win. Providence defeated a ranked foe for a second straight game after topping No. 16 Butler on the road Saturday. Alpha Diallo, limited to bench duty against the Bulldogs amid a two-game slump, bounced back with 14 points and six rebounds. Ty-Shone Alexander led Creighton with 15 points but was just 5 of 15 from the field. Christian Bishop and Damien Jefferson each had 13 points.
The Big Game: 49ers vs. Chiefs
Veteran sports anchor Jack Doles hosts our weekly digital show Big Game Bound Thursdays at 1 p.m. ET. Each week, we spotlight the biggest storylines and games across the NFL utilizing our embedded reporters covering teams across the country. As always, we're keeping an eye on who might be headed to the Big Game in Miami!
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds