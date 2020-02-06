Providence knocks off #21 Creighton, 73-56

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) –A.J. Reeves set season highs with 22 points and six 3-pointers, and Providence pulled away from No. 21 Creighton for a 73-56 win. Providence defeated a ranked foe for a second straight game after topping No. 16 Butler on the road Saturday. Alpha Diallo, limited to bench duty against the Bulldogs amid a two-game slump, bounced back with 14 points and six rebounds. Ty-Shone Alexander led Creighton with 15 points but was just 5 of 15 from the field. Christian Bishop and Damien Jefferson each had 13 points.