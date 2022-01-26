Providence College names Steven Napolillo its athletic director

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI/AP) — Providence College has named Steven Napolillo its next athletic director, the school’s president, the Rev. Kenneth R. Sicard, announced Wednesday.

Napolillo succeeds Bob Driscoll, who announced last week that he would retire after serving as the Friars’ AD for 21 years.

“I am grateful, humbled and excited to be the next Athletic Director at Providence College,” Napolillo said. “I look forward to building on an amazing legacy that has been created over the last 21 years under Bob Driscoll. He has been a mentor, friend, and father figure.”

A 1998 graduate of Providence, Napolillo began his career there in 2004 as its assistant director of athletic relations. He has served as its senior associate athletic director assistant/vice president for external relations since 2014. He will begin his new position on July 1.

Napolillo has worked in several areas of athletics during his time at Providence. That includes playing a role in coaching searches that resulted in the hiring of men’s ice hockey coach Nate Leaman, men’s basketball coach Ed Cooley, women’s soccer coach Sam Lopes and women’s ice hockey coach Matt Kelly.

“I would like to commend Father Sicard for this outstanding appointment of Steve,” Cooley said in a statement. “I have seen a tremendous growth in Steve during my 11 years at the college. His love for Providence College and his ability to foster and build relationships have been a major reason why our athletic department has experienced so much success. I believe that he will continue to grow and provide the leadership and vision to help our student-athletes become great future Friars.”

Napolillo also has overseen the athletic department’s marketing, ticketing and development office for the last decade. During that time, sales doubled to reach over $5.3 million in revenue in ticket sales revenue.

Before joining Providence’s athletic department, he served as director of merchandising and corporate sales for the Pawtucket Red Sox.

“Providence College is a special place and I look forward to working together with so many talented people to compete for championships and to reach new heights in Friartown,” Napolillo said.