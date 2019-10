The Providence College men’s basketball team hosted Ed Cooley’s alma mater Stonehill College in an exhibition match up at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center. Led by Alpha Diallo’s 23 points and Emmitt Holt’s 17 points and 13 rebounds, the Friars defeated the Skyhawks 87-68.

Providence forward Emmitt Holt made his return to the court after being granted another year of eligibility, and Ed Cooley commented on his performance in his post game press conference.