Ponaganset product Gianna Rao adjusting to life at home as a D-I athlete

Ponaganset product Gianna Rao was excited for her sophomore season as a thrower on the Penn State track team. On Wednesday the school cancelled the remainder of the semester for in-person attendance due to the coronavirus, sidelining the budding star.

“I think everyone is just shocked because no one was expecting it to go this far. I think everyone is upset by the circumstances,” Rao said.

The Sophomore led the Nittany Lions weight team with a season’s best throw of 67-feet, three inches and was hoping to continue her progress outdoors.

The NCAA will grant her an additional year of eligibility for the long spring season.