PC tops Marquette, 72-63 in OT

College Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — — Providence never trailed in overtime, topping Marquette 72-63 on Wednesday night.

The Friars scored first in the extra period on a basket from David Duke with 3:44 remaining and never relinquished the advantage.

Capping a second half that featured six lead changes and three ties, the Golden Eagles’ Theo John made a dunk to even the score at 59 with 52 seconds left in regulation and send the game to overtime.

David Duke had a season-high 31 points to lead the Friars.

A.J. Reeves had 13 points for Providence (9-7, 5-5 Big East Conference). Alyn Breed added six rebounds.

After entering the half with a 25-18 advantage, Providence managed to hang on for the victory despite being outscored by seven points in the second half.

The Golden Eagles’ 18 points in the first half were a season low for the team.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

BIG GAME COUNTDOWN THE GAME'S ON
February 07 2021 06:30 pm

THE BIG GAME: Yianni Kourakis and Rosie Langello preview Super Bowl LV | Complete Coverage »

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams