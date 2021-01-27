PC tops Marquette, 72-63 in OT

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — — Providence never trailed in overtime, topping Marquette 72-63 on Wednesday night.

The Friars scored first in the extra period on a basket from David Duke with 3:44 remaining and never relinquished the advantage.

Capping a second half that featured six lead changes and three ties, the Golden Eagles’ Theo John made a dunk to even the score at 59 with 52 seconds left in regulation and send the game to overtime.

David Duke had a season-high 31 points to lead the Friars.

A.J. Reeves had 13 points for Providence (9-7, 5-5 Big East Conference). Alyn Breed added six rebounds.

After entering the half with a 25-18 advantage, Providence managed to hang on for the victory despite being outscored by seven points in the second half.

The Golden Eagles’ 18 points in the first half were a season low for the team.