PC releases entire 2021-22 Big East schedule

PHILADELPHIA, PA – FEBRUARY 29: Head coach Ed Cooley of the Providence Friars points in the second half against the Villanova Wildcats at the Wells Fargo Center on February 29, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Providence Friars defeated the Villanova Wildcats 58-54. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – On Thursday afternoon, Providence released its men’s basketball Big East schedule.

Below is the 18-game slate:

Sat, Dec 18 @ UConn

Wed, Dec 22 vs. Georgetown

Wed, Dec 29 vs. Seton Hall

Sat, Jan 1 @ DePaul

Tue, Jan 4 @ Marquette

Sat, Jan 8 vs. St. John’s

Tue, Jan 11 @ Creighton

Sat, Jan 15 vs. UConn

Tue, Jan 18 @ Seton Hall

Sun, Jan 23 vs. Butler

Wed, Jan 26 @ Xavier

Sat, Jan 29 vs. Marquette

Tue, Feb 1 @ St. John’s

Sun, Feb 6 @ Georgetown

Sat, Feb 12 vs. DePaul

Tue, Feb 15 vs. Villanova

Sun, Feb 20 @ Butler

Wed, Feb 23 vs. Xavier

Sat, Feb 26 vs. Creighton

Tue, Mar 1 @ Villanova

For a look at the non-conference schedule leading up to Big East play, click here.