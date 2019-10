PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) – The Providence College Friars will finally play someone besides each other on Saturday when they host Stonehill for an exhibition at the Dunk.

To play a more up-tempo brand of basketball, Ed Cooley has the team playing under a 24 second shot clock at practice instead of 35 seconds.

Providence still has the injury bug with Nate Watson, Luwane Pipkins and Greg Gantt battling injuries.