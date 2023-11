PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Bryce Hopkins led the Friars with 14 points as PC won their first game under Head Coach Kim English, 78-59 over Columbia.

Devin Carter and Rafael Castro each had 13 points, while Ticket Gaines had 12 of his own points.

The Friars stay home to take on UW-Milwaukee on Saturday at 6 p.m.