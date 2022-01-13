PC men’s basketball game on Saturday postponed due to COVID issues

Providence head coach Ed Cooley reacts to a call during the first half of a first round NCAA National Invitation Tournament college basketball game against Arkansas in Providence, R.I., Tuesday, March 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A second Providence College men’s basketball game has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Providence program, the team announced Thursday.

PC’s game against the University of Connecticut was scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m.

The Big East will now attempt to reschedule the game in accordance with its cancellation policy.

Tuesday’s game against the Creighton was also postponed due to COVID.

The 14-2 Friars are currently ranked number 23 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, and number 20 in the USA Today coaches’ poll.