PC men’s basketball game on Saturday postponed due to COVID issues

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A second Providence College men’s basketball game has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Providence program, the team announced Thursday.
PC’s game against the University of Connecticut was scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m.
The Big East will now attempt to reschedule the game in accordance with its cancellation policy.
Tuesday’s game against the Creighton was also postponed due to COVID.
The 14-2 Friars are currently ranked number 23 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, and number 20 in the USA Today coaches’ poll.