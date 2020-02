PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) -- Tamenang Choh had 15 points and 11 rebounds, Zach Hunsaker also scored 15 and Brown held on to beat Dartmouth 67-65. Jaylan Gainey's three-point play began a 12-0 run that left the Bears ahead 62-52 with 2:18 remaining. The Big Green responded with a 13-4 run and trailed by two with 15 seconds left. After two Hunsaker free throws, Trevon Ary-Turner hit a 3-pointer to again make it a one-point margin. After a Brown free throw, James Foye missed a 3-point try. Chris Knight had 17 points for the Big Green.