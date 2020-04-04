PC hoops coach Bob Walsh’s love for writing helps pass time during pandemic

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Providence College men’s basketball assistant coach Bob Walsh is unique amongst his peers in the coaching world. Like all coaches, Walsh watches plenty of film during the offseason, scouts potential prospects and keeps in touch with players on the current roster but he’s able to escape the game when he needs to. Some of his hobbies outside of basketball include watching TV shows and movies on Netflix, listening to music and writing.

In 2013, Walsh started a website, CoachBobWalsh.com, where he discusses in-game tactics and coaching philosophies. His platform inspires coaches around the globe.

But when asked about how he’s changed as his site has grown, Walsh explained how his off-court hobbies have benefited his coaching style.

“I started the website to stay connected to coaches and to write, Walsh said. “It actually helped me become a better coach.”

“I think I’m better at delivering the message that I’m trying to deliver. I think it’s a lot more concise and it’s a lot more direct and it’s more thought out.”